Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,226 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,956,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,021,000 after buying an additional 313,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,762,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,661,000 after buying an additional 85,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,762,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,661,000 after buying an additional 85,439 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,572,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after buying an additional 101,742 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Hovde Group downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of SBCF opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.74. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $73.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 4,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $106,968.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,134.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

