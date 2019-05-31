Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,966 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Bank were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 679.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 58,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAL stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $17.98. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,577. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $529.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Amalgamated Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

