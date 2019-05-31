Reviewing Veoneer (VNE) and Its Peers

Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) is one of 48 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Veoneer to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veoneer and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $2.23 billion -$275.00 million -5.04 Veoneer Competitors $8.02 billion $529.89 million 5.74

Veoneer’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer. Veoneer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veoneer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -17.96% -19.50% -14.38% Veoneer Competitors -2.00% -9.64% 2.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Veoneer and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 4 12 4 0 2.00 Veoneer Competitors 493 1766 2271 98 2.43

Veoneer presently has a consensus target price of $37.60, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 23.80%. Given Veoneer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veoneer is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Veoneer competitors beat Veoneer on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors. It also offers ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD) solutions; and driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning systems, and other technologies for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

