Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $13.40.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

