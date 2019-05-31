Renault (RNO) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.01 ($89.55).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €56.49 ($65.69) on Monday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

