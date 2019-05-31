Redwood Trust (RWT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

RWT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of RWT opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.65. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.71%. Redwood Trust’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $154,590.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $4,323,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 240,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $16,271,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

