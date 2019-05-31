RED (RED) Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, RED has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $21,192.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.01338938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001555 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00065941 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004175 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

