Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ralph Lauren (RL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) recently:

5/28/2019 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/20/2019 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren outperformed the sector year to date due to an impressive surprise trend. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 marked the company’s 17th straight earnings beat, backed by solid execution of key initiatives including the “Next Great Chapter” plan. Management stated that the strategy started off well in its first year and will continue to drive the company’s performance going ahead. Moreover, sales topped estimates for fifth straight quarter backed by robust top-line growth in Asia and Europe, offset by decline in revenues at North America. Based on its efforts to focus on consumer demands, elevate brands, and balance growth and productivity, management is confident about Ralph Lauren’s performance. However, the North America unit continues to suffer due to soft traffic and a challenging wholesale business on planned reduction of off-price sales. Currency headwinds are also likely to mar sales growth in fiscal 2020.”

5/15/2019 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $114.00 to $108.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2019 – Ralph Lauren had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2019 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $129.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2019 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $160.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2019 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/9/2019 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

5/8/2019 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

Shares of RL opened at $105.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,278 shares in the company, valued at $917,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,708,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,788,000 after purchasing an additional 137,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,934,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,290,000 after purchasing an additional 348,794 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,760 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,419,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

