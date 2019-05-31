Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2019 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/20/2019 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $114.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/16/2019 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/12/2019 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $832.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $269,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.85 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

