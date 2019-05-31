Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 37.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,254 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,155,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,571,000 after acquiring an additional 281,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 477,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 419,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 170,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $84.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $84.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

