Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,237 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,978,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,955,000 after purchasing an additional 314,103 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,470,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $64.90 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $55.61 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

