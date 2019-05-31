Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Director Timothy P. Mcadam Sells 10,000 Shares

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $525,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Rapid7 Inc has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $57.00.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.86 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Director Timothy P. Mcadam Sells 10,000 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/rapid7-inc-rpd-director-timothy-p-mcadam-sells-10000-shares.html.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.