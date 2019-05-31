Randolph Bancorp Inc (RNDB) Shares Sold by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,461 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Randolph Bancorp worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 96.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 148,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 534,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Compass Point raised Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider James P. Mcdonough acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNDB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.84%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Randolph Bancorp Inc (RNDB) Shares Sold by THB Asset Management” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/randolph-bancorp-inc-rndb-shares-sold-by-thb-asset-management.html.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.