QAD (QADA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10, Morningstar.com reports. QAD had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. QAD updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $42.90 on Friday. QAD has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $918.73 million, a P/E ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. QAD’s payout ratio is 56.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QADA. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on shares of QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $285,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,475,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,880,269.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,461,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,786,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,500 in the last three months. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in QAD by 1,032.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in QAD by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in QAD by 21,650.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

