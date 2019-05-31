Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for GP Strategies Corp (GPX) Issued By Barrington Research

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of GP Strategies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Barrington Research also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $240.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.09 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,297,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 676,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

