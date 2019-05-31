Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for HighPoint Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on HighPoint Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Ifs Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $406.15 million, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In other news, COO Paul W. Geiger III bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,130 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HighPoint Resources by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,847,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,965 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 1,314.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,953,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 67.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 2,931,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

