ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $32.92

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.90, but opened at $32.92. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 6448248 shares trading hands.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 10,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

