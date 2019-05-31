Proactis (PHD) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Proactis (LON:PHD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
PHD opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.54. Proactis has a 12 month low of GBX 28.10 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50.
Proactis Company Profile
