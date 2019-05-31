Proactis (PHD) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Proactis (LON:PHD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PHD opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.54. Proactis has a 12 month low of GBX 28.10 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50.

Get Proactis alerts:

Proactis Company Profile

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Proactis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proactis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.