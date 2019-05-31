Primo Water (PRMW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of PRMW opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $429.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,579 shares in the company, valued at $162,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 1,225.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after buying an additional 1,131,412 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 21.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Primo Water by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,460,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Primo Water by 24.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

