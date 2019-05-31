Prime-XI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Prime-XI has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $7,508.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prime-XI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009138 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Prime-XI

Prime-XI (CRYPTO:PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

