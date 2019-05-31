PRASM (PSM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55.00

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One PRASM token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, CoinBene and IDAX. PRASM has a total market capitalization of $318,612.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRASM has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00569445 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026173 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004786 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000200 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About PRASM

PSM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,213,347,970 tokens. PRASM’s official website is prasm.io . PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRASM

PRASM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRASM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRASM using one of the exchanges listed above.

