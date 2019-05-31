PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 35,027 Shares of Envestnet Inc (ENV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $36,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Envestnet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Envestnet by 27.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Envestnet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Envestnet news, insider Scott D. Grinis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Depina sold 18,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,183,281.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,173 shares of company stock worth $4,555,745. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENV opened at $68.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Envestnet Inc has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet to $64.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

