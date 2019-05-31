PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $34.27 Million Holdings in International Paper Co (IP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 740,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,992 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $34,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,218,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 242,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $234,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $45,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,409.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

