Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Stake Decreased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Plains GP by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Plains GP by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 162,139 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Plains GP by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 7,328,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $169,283,522.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAGP opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.20. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.25%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

