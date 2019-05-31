Pivotal Research Begins Coverage on Twitter (TWTR)

Equities researchers at Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $37.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.98.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $726,560.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,323 shares of company stock worth $3,128,049. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

