Pivotal Research Begins Coverage on Twitter (TWTR)

Equities researchers at Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s previous close.
TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $37.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.98.
Shares of Twitter stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $726,560.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,323 shares of company stock worth $3,128,049. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
