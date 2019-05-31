Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 181.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 52.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 375.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.94 and a 52 week high of $266.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.48.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,650 shares of company stock worth $34,751,470. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

