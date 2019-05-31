Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,192,615.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,158,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,135 shares in the company, valued at $70,054,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,735 shares of company stock worth $7,289,340. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

