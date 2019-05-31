Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 76.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,230 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Smart Global were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smart Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,388,000 after buying an additional 181,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smart Global by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after buying an additional 417,170 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Smart Global by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 266,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smart Global by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after buying an additional 112,077 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $239,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $43,786.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,381 shares of company stock valued at $590,727 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $400.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 61.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Smart Global from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Smart Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

