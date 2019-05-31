Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 522.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 847,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 711,477 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $45,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCI. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Howard Weil cut Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

