Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2019, Penske Automotive’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Plunge in new-vehicle sales negatively impacted the company's quarterly revenues. Introduction of the light-vehicle testing procedure called WLTP in Europe, along with uncertainty and higher taxes on diesel-powered vehicles in the U.K., affected new-vehicle sales. Also, rising competition and increasing price transparency can lead to lower selling prices, thus affecting profits of the company. Over the past six months, shares of Penske Automotive has underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, its product diversification, stand-alone used-vehicle supercenters, and robust demand for medium duty and Class 8 heavy-duty in North America contributed to revenue growth.”

PAG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of PAG opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 75,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 315.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 69,796 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

