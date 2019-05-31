Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,903 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 746,426 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.70 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

