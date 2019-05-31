Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 3,447 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

