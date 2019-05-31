PARK CIRCLE Co Has $1.99 Million Stake in Park National Co. (PRK)

PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Park National accounts for 1.4% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Park National by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Park National by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Park National by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park National by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter worth $163,000.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.28. 311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,553. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $79.27 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

PRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

