Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $41.88 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $41,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4,852.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,597,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,525,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,781,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Cerner by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,829,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,476,000 after buying an additional 2,626,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,078,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,811,000 after buying an additional 1,122,165 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cerner by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,643,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,640,000 after buying an additional 966,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

In other news, EVP Julie M. Wilson sold 93,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,504,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Halsey Wise acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,776.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 151,968 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $41.88 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (CERN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-has-41-88-million-stake-in-cerner-co-cern.html.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.