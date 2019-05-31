Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $38.78 Million Stake in Loews Co. (L)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 809,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $38,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Loews by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 669,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after buying an additional 135,066 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Loews by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,478,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,837,000 after buying an additional 393,140 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Loews by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 42,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Loews by 160.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 246,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 151,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of L opened at $51.33 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $38,618.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $242,878.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,977 shares of company stock worth $1,109,492 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

