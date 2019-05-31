Pandacoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Pandacoin has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $248.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

