Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $1,361,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,172,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,054,000 after buying an additional 980,231 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 186,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 627,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,897,000 after buying an additional 145,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $45.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

