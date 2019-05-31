Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

KIDS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 42,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,239. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $584.63 million, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 4,156.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 83,150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

