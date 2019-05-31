Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,542 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vonage were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $5,962,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vonage had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, April 29th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other Vonage news, President Omar Muhammad Javaid sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $1,656,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 361,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,652.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $29,501.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,993 shares in the company, valued at $967,187.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,513,753 shares of company stock worth $15,726,773. Insiders own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service solutions, such as integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, contact center, and mobile applications through flexible, scalable Session Initiation protocol based VoIP network; Communications Platform as a Service solutions to developers designed to enhance the businesses communicate with customers by embedding communications into apps, Websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

