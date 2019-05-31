Okta (OKTA) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) rose 6.2% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $119.96 and last traded at $113.22. Approximately 8,566,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 2,173,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.60.

The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Okta alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Okta to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $5,190,416.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,406,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 630,462 shares of company stock worth $54,573,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Okta by 524.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 28.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,003,000 after acquiring an additional 457,058 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $522,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 1.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/okta-okta-stock-price-up-6-2-after-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.