Nutrien (NTR) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NTR stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 87.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 71,188 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $1,357,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

