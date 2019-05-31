Numis Securities Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Babcock International Group (BAB)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAB. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 621.44 ($8.12).

BAB opened at GBX 451.50 ($5.90) on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 410.10 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 868 ($11.34). The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 22.90 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. This represents a yield of 4.86%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

