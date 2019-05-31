Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,260,064 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $220,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,264,000 after buying an additional 3,244,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,774,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,785,000 after buying an additional 206,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,764,000 after buying an additional 22,716,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,316,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,587,000 after buying an additional 3,000,649 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,545,000 after buying an additional 27,614,564 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. 2,039,201 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

