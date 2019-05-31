Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 27,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $81.94. 11,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,445 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $198,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Tese sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,566 shares of company stock valued at $12,201,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

