North American Construction Group (NOA) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.57

Media coverage about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NOA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

TSE:NOA opened at C$15.02 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$6.62 and a 52-week high of C$18.36.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.90 million. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.36999994016699 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.59, for a total value of C$152,628.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,095,470.88. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.70, for a total value of C$66,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,671,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,918,609.10. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $125,610 and sold 27,300 shares worth $454,413.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

