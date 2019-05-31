Norinchukin Bank The Has $5.66 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,053 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in HP were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in HP by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. 98,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,016,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a net margin of 6.67%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Norinchukin Bank The Has $5.66 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (HPQ)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/norinchukin-bank-the-has-5-66-million-holdings-in-hp-inc-hpq.html.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.