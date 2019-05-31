Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position Decreased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 50,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 5,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.06.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.03. 29,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,501. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/norfolk-southern-corp-nsc-position-decreased-by-cape-cod-five-cents-savings-bank.html.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.