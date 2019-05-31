Nomura Lowers Cloudera (CLDR) Price Target to $14.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price cut by Nomura from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.86.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Cloudera has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The business had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $7,249,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Cloudera by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cloudera by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.