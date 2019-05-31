Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.76 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 169,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.2% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,885.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 189,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,962 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 450,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 216,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. Stephens raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

