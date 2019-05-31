Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,121 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $80,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,062 shares in the company, valued at $914,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 124,070 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $8,536,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,734 shares of company stock worth $14,772,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $65.64 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

WARNING: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,121 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-acquires-15121-shares-of-transunion-tru.html.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.